Home > News MULTIMEDIA Angkas riders push for operation of motorcycle taxis ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2020 03:31 PM Members of ride hailing firm Angkas traverse along EDSA Extension in Pasay City to express their appreciation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for endorsing the request of Metro Manila mayors to resume the pilot study on motorcycle taxis. The riders urged lawmakers to pass a bill allowing the operation of motorcycle taxis in the country. Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine Angkas motorcycle taxis IATF-EID