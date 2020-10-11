MULTIMEDIA

Angkas riders push for operation of motorcycle taxis

Members of ride hailing firm Angkas traverse along EDSA Extension in Pasay City to express their appreciation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for endorsing the request of Metro Manila mayors to resume the pilot study on motorcycle taxis. The riders urged lawmakers to pass a bill allowing the operation of motorcycle taxis in the country.