Free astronomical show at PAGASA Planetarium

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 12:35 PM

Students watch the free astronomical show hosted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at PAGASA Planetarium in Quezon City on Tuesday. PAGASA will also host a telescoping and stargazing session at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory in UP Diliman from 7 to 10 pm as part of its celebration of World Space Week

