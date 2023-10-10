MULTIMEDIA

Free astronomical show at PAGASA Planetarium

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Students watch the free astronomical show hosted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at PAGASA Planetarium in Quezon City on Tuesday. PAGASA will also host a telescoping and stargazing session at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory in UP Diliman from 7 to 10 pm as part of its celebration of World Space Week