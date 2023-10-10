MULTIMEDIA
Free astronomical show at PAGASA Planetarium
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 10 2023 12:35 PM
Students watch the free astronomical show hosted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at PAGASA Planetarium in Quezon City on Tuesday. PAGASA will also host a telescoping and stargazing session at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory in UP Diliman from 7 to 10 pm as part of its celebration of World Space Week
