Honoring Our Lady of La Naval de Manila

Thousands attend Our Lady of La Naval de Manila procession

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Marian devotees take photos of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila at a footbridge along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, during its procession around the Sto. Domingo Church on Sunday. Thousands of Marian devotees attended the annual procession three years after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.