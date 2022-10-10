Honoring Our Lady of La Naval de Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thousands attend Our Lady of La Naval de Manila procession Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2022 08:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Marian devotees take photos of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila at a footbridge along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, during its procession around the Sto. Domingo Church on Sunday. Thousands of Marian devotees attended the annual procession three years after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Sto. Domingo Church Our Lady of La Naval de Manila Month of the Holy Rosary /overseas/10/10/22/brazilian-police-seize-ton-of-cocaine-hidden-in-cat-litter/overseas/10/10/22/man-eater-tiger-that-killed-nine-shot-dead-in-india/entertainment/10/10/22/phony-heiress-anna-sorokin-released-from-us-immigration-detention/entertainment/10/10/22/kanye-wests-instagram-twitter-accounts-restricted-over-anti-semitic-posts/video/news/10/10/22/tatlo-patay-sa-pananambang-sa-antipolo