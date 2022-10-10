Getting ready for another fuel price hike

MULTIMEDIA

Motorists queue before scheduled oil price hike

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Monday, a day before another round of oil price hikes. Diesel prices is forecast to increase by P6 to P6.85 per liter, gasoline prices at P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices by P3.50 to P3.70 per liter.