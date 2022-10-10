Getting ready for another fuel price hike

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Motorists queue before scheduled oil price hike Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2022 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Monday, a day before another round of oil price hikes. Diesel prices is forecast to increase by P6 to P6.85 per liter, gasoline prices at P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices by P3.50 to P3.70 per liter. Big time price hikes on diesel, gasoline, kerosene to take effect on Oct. 11 Read More: fuel price hike oil price hike jeepney taas presyo /news/10/10/22/pnp-chief-to-journalists-under-threat-inform-us/news/10/10/22/nhas-yolanda-marawi-housing-programs-98-99-pct-done/news/10/10/22/suspected-robber-hit-by-bus-in-quezon-city/news/10/10/22/pnp-enhances-security-measures-at-custodial-facility/entertainment/10/10/22/k-pops-seventeen-praises-ph-crowd-for-good-energies