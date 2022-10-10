Home > News MULTIMEDIA De Lima attends court hearing after hostage-taking incident Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Oct 10 2022 05:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima waves as she arrives on Monday at the Muntinlupa Trial Court to attend her hearing on drug trafficking charges brought by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017. Her supporters are pressing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to release her after the incident last Sunday where an alleged escapee at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center reached De Lima's cell and held her hostage before being killed by police. Release of ex-Sen. De Lima sought anew after brief hostage-taking incident ‘Near-death experience’: How ex-Sen. Leila de Lima survived a hostage-taking Read More: Leila de lima de lima drugs charges court hostage detention Duterte Marcos De Lima /news/10/10/22/senate-unveils-new-legacy-wall-featuring-fresh-batch-of-senators/news/10/10/22/higit-90-estudyante-guro-sa-occ-mindoro-naospital-dahil-umano-sa-lumpia/news/10/10/22/suggested-retail-price-sa-pulang-sibuyas-inilabas/life/10/10/22/adjaro-family-from-baguio-named-natatanging-pamilyang-pilipino/business/10/10/22/markets-sink-as-us-jobs-data-fan-rate-hike-bets