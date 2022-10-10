MULTIMEDIA

De Lima attends court hearing after hostage-taking incident

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Former senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima waves as she arrives on Monday at the Muntinlupa Trial Court to attend her hearing on drug trafficking charges brought by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017. Her supporters are pressing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to release her after the incident last Sunday where an alleged escapee at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center reached De Lima's cell and held her hostage before being killed by police.