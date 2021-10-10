Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tribute to the late CHR Chair Chito Gascon Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2021 01:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit receives the urn containing the remains of CHR Chairperson Jose Luis Martin "Chito" Gascon, who died on Oct. 9, 2021 due to COVID-19 complications, at CHR Liwasang Diokno on Sunday. Daily tribute and masses will be held by the CHR in honor of Gascon who served the human rights body since 2015 and earned the ire of the Duterte government during the tumultuous years of the war on drugs. Human rights champion Chito Gascon passes away Read More: CHR Chairperson Jose Luis Martin ‘Chito’ Gascon Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit Commission on Human Rights tribute Chito Gascon CHR /sports/10/10/21/boxing-fury-knocks-out-wilder-in-heavyweight-classic/life/10/10/21/mga-abot-kayang-laruan-alok-sa-tindahan-sa-cainta/sports/10/10/21/pinay-footballers-not-yet-thinking-of-sea-games/news/10/10/21/lalaki-patay-nang-paulanan-ng-bala-sa-iloilo/news/10/10/21/kc-concepcion-rallies-behind-stepdad-kiko-pangilinan-as-he-runs-for-vp