MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to the late CHR Chair Chito Gascon

Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News

Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit receives the urn containing the remains of CHR Chairperson Jose Luis Martin "Chito" Gascon, who died on Oct. 9, 2021 due to COVID-19 complications, at CHR Liwasang Diokno on Sunday. Daily tribute and masses will be held by the CHR in honor of Gascon who served the human rights body since 2015 and earned the ire of the Duterte government during the tumultuous years of the war on drugs.