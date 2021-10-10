Home > News MULTIMEDIA Strolling by the bay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2021 08:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People stroll along the Mall of Asia by the bay on Sunday. Metro Manila might be classified as “low risk” for COVID-19 by the end of October after tallying a 7-day average of 2,000 COVID-19 cases according to OCTA Research fellow, Dr. Guido David. Read More: COVID-19 Alert level 4 National Capital Region Metro Manila /sports/10/10/21/boxing-best-of-era-fury-hailed-after-wilder-classic/sports/10/10/21/sky-faces-red-hot-mercury-as-wnba-finals-kick-off/news/10/10/21/ph-confirms-over-12k-new-covid-cases-almost-28k-recoveries/video/overseas/10/10/21/exhibit-binibigyang-pugay-ang-mga-pinoy-sa-us-navy/video/life/10/10/21/higanteng-christmas-tree-pinailawan-sa-lipa-city