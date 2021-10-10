MULTIMEDIA

Strolling by the bay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People stroll along the Mall of Asia by the bay on Sunday. Metro Manila might be classified as “low risk” for COVID-19 by the end of October after tallying a 7-day average of 2,000 COVID-19 cases according to OCTA Research fellow, Dr. Guido David.