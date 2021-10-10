MaringPH: Rescue efforts in Palapag, Northern Samar

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rescue efforts in Palapag, Northern Samar as Maring causes flooding Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Palapag Posted at Oct 10 2021 03:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue workers assist residents as river water rises at the Sangay-Napo River in Palapag, Northern Samar on Saturday. Around 50 residents from Barangays Napo, Capacujan, Bangon, Bagacay and Osmeña were stranded after a temporary bridge was destroyed as heavy rains brought by tropical storm Maring caused the river to swell. Ilang lugar binaha, biyahe ng barko sinuspende dahil sa Bagyong 'Maring' Read More: tropical storm Maring Palapag Northern Samar Sangay-Napo River regions regional news /sports/10/10/21/pba-san-miguel-overpowers-tnt-to-tie-semis-series/sports/10/10/21/kiefer-shiga-complete-sweep-of-ibaraki/entertainment/10/10/21/what-abs-cbn-shutdown-continues-to-teach-lauren-dyogi/sports/10/10/21/thirdy-san-en-fend-off-niigata-for-second-win/news/10/10/21/pasig-to-regularize-10-year-contractual-workers