MaringPH: Rescue efforts in Palapag, Northern Samar

Rescue efforts in Palapag, Northern Samar as Maring causes flooding

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Palapag

Rescue workers assist residents as river water rises at the Sangay-Napo River in Palapag, Northern Samar on Saturday. Around 50 residents from Barangays Napo, Capacujan, Bangon, Bagacay and Osmeña were stranded after a temporary bridge was destroyed as heavy rains brought by tropical storm Maring caused the river to swell.