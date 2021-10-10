Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue efforts in Palapag, Northern Samar as Maring causes flooding

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Palapag

Posted at Oct 10 2021 03:14 PM

#MaringPH: Rescue efforts in Palapag, Northern Samar

Rescue workers assist residents as river water rises at the Sangay-Napo River in Palapag, Northern Samar on Saturday. Around 50 residents from Barangays Napo, Capacujan, Bangon, Bagacay and Osmeña were stranded after a temporary bridge was destroyed as heavy rains brought by tropical storm Maring caused the river to swell.

