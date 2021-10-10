Manila closes cemeteries from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3

MULTIMEDIA

Manila cemeteries ordered closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3

ABS-CBN News

A man visits and cleans the tomb of a departed loved one at the Manila South Cemetery in Makati City on Sunday, ahead of the observance of All Souls Day on Nov. 2, 2021. In Manila City, the local government through Executive Order 33 signed by Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso ordered the closure of public and private memorial parks, cemeteries, and columbaries from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2021 to avoid crowding of people amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.