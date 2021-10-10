Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the feast of Our Lady of La Naval de Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2021 08:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees visit the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City for the “Maringal na Pagdungaw ng Birhen” on the Feast of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila on Sunday. The devotion to La Naval De Manila began in 1646 to celebrate the defeat of the invading Dutch fleet at the hands of Spanish and Filipino Catholics, which was attributed through the intercession of the Virgin Mary. Read More: La Naval de Manila Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila Sto. Domingo Church. Quezon City /sports/10/10/21/boxing-best-of-era-fury-hailed-after-wilder-classic/sports/10/10/21/sky-faces-red-hot-mercury-as-wnba-finals-kick-off/news/10/10/21/ph-confirms-over-12k-new-covid-cases-almost-28k-recoveries/video/overseas/10/10/21/exhibit-binibigyang-pugay-ang-mga-pinoy-sa-us-navy/video/life/10/10/21/higanteng-christmas-tree-pinailawan-sa-lipa-city