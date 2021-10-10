MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the feast of Our Lady of La Naval de Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic devotees visit the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City for the “Maringal na Pagdungaw ng Birhen” on the Feast of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila on Sunday. The devotion to La Naval De Manila began in 1646 to celebrate the defeat of the invading Dutch fleet at the hands of Spanish and Filipino Catholics, which was attributed through the intercession of the Virgin Mary.