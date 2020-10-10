MULTIMEDIA

PCG inaugurates COVID-19 quarantine facility

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel pass by their newly inaugurated quarantine facility in Taguig City on Saturday. The facility, which can accommodate up to 224 patients, is meant to cater to PCG personnel who have contracted COVID-19 while on duty. The facility located at the Coast Guard Base Taguig is made out of container vans, equipped with sewerage, electrical, and airconditioning systems.