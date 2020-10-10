MULTIMEDIA
PCG inaugurates COVID-19 quarantine facility
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 10 2020 04:37 PM | Updated as of Oct 10 2020 04:57 PM
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel pass by their newly inaugurated quarantine facility in Taguig City on Saturday. The facility, which can accommodate up to 224 patients, is meant to cater to PCG personnel who have contracted COVID-19 while on duty. The facility located at the Coast Guard Base Taguig is made out of container vans, equipped with sewerage, electrical, and airconditioning systems.
