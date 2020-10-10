MULTIMEDIA

Multi-sectoral groups demand justice for Echanis, government critics

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Anakpawis Partylist, and supporters of the Justice for Echanis, Justice for All movement gather in front of Camp Aguinaldo to protest the supposed prevailing injustice on the killing of peasant leader and peace advocate Randall Echanis and other critics of the government on Saturday. The groups also blamed the Duterte administration for the death of 3-month old baby River, the infant who was separated from her 23-year-old mother Reina Mae Nasino. Nasino’s lawyer said the baby’s health deteriorated due to the failure to give her breastmilk, as her mother is currently detained and facing charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.