Fair air quality in Metro Manila cities

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Smog blankets the city during the early hours of Monday. Most Metro Manila cities had good to fair air quality, except for Pateros, which recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 103 for Particulate Matter PM 2.5 at 8:00 am, while Mandaluyong had an AQI of 109 for PM 10 at 10 am. Both AQI values fell under the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category, as reported by the Environment Management Bureau's ambient air quality monitoring on October 9, 2023.