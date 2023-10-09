Batangas residents told to take precautions against vog

MULTIMEDIA

Batangas residents advised to take precautions against vog

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents receive masks and medicines as a team of nurses and police interns from the Laurel Rural Health Unit (RHU) hold a house to house information drive at the Boso-boso lakeside community in Laurel, Batangas on Monday. Several towns surrounding Taal suspended in-person classes after heavy volcanic smog emissions from Taal Volcano were observed on Sunday evening until early Monday morning.