Tightening security after hostage and breakout attempt

Hostage taking at PNP Custodial Center, 3 suspects killed

Maria Tan, AFP

This picture shows police outside the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City, as they respond to a hostage-taking incident on Sunday. Jailed Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was briefly taken hostage on October 9 during an attempted breakout by three inmates who were later shot dead by police, authorities said.