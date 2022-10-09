Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Hostage taking at PNP Custodial Center, 3 suspects killed

Maria Tan, AFP

Posted at Oct 09 2022 02:28 PM

Tightening security after hostage and breakout attempt

This picture shows police outside the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City, as they respond to a hostage-taking incident on Sunday. Jailed Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was briefly taken hostage on October 9 during an attempted breakout by three inmates who were later shot dead by police, authorities said. 

Read More:  hostage   hostage taking   breakout attempt   escape attempt   Philippine National Police Custodial Center   Camp Crame   Leila De Lima   PNP   PNP Custodial Center  