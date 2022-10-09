Justice for Percy Lapid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Family, supporters call for justice for slain broadcaster Percy Lapid Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2022 07:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The family, friends and supporters of Percy Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, pay their last respects to the slain journalist during the funeral rites at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque on Sunday. Mourners called for justice for Mabasa who was gunned down by 2 unidentified assailants in Las Pinas last October 3. Percy Lapid's family, supporters cry for justice as journalist laid to rest Read More: Percy Lapid Percival Mabasa radio commentator /sports/10/09/22/boxing-michael-pacquiao-wins-first-amateur-fight/video/news/10/09/22/ilang-rekomendasyon-kay-marcos-sa-unang-100-araw-niya/video/entertainment/10/09/22/mas-pinasayang-mga-programa-hatid-sa-pie-channel/video/news/10/09/22/paglaya-ni-de-lima-hiniling-kasunod-ng-hostage-taking/sports/10/09/22/pba-stone-sets-tone-as-san-miguel-subdues-rain-or-shine