Justice for Percy Lapid

MULTIMEDIA

Family, supporters call for justice for slain broadcaster Percy Lapid

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The family, friends and supporters of Percy Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, pay their last respects to the slain journalist during the funeral rites at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque on Sunday. Mourners called for justice for Mabasa who was gunned down by 2 unidentified assailants in Las Pinas last October 3.