CHR mourns Gascon, flies PH flag at half-staff

MULTIMEDIA

CHR flies PH flag at half-staff as tribute to chair Chito Gascon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2021 03:47 PM

The Philippine flag flies at half-staff at the headquarters of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Quezon City on Saturday as it mourns the death of its chairman Chito Gascon. Gascon's brother Miguel said in a Facebook post Saturday the human rights champion passed away from COVID-19.

Human rights champion Chito Gascon passes away