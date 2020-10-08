Home  >  News

Quick break from lessons

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2020 12:18 AM

A mother looks at learning modules as her daughter plays a mobile game during her lunch break at their home in Barangay San Roque, Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Education recently drew flak after a teacher-broadcaster on DepEd TV taught the wrong solution for a math equation.

