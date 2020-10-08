Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quick break from lessons Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2020 12:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A mother looks at learning modules as her daughter plays a mobile game during her lunch break at their home in Barangay San Roque, Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Education recently drew flak after a teacher-broadcaster on DepEd TV taught the wrong solution for a math equation. ‘We are not perfect’: DepEd expects minimal errors in future TV episodes Read More: blended learning learning module Brgy. San Roque DepEd TV DepEd multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/10/09/20/watch-janine-berdin-performs-for-first-time-after-viral-photos-of-transformation/spotlight/10/09/20/transmission-of-covid-19-cases-increasing-in-several-areas-in-ph-analysts-say/sports/10/09/20/tennis-djokovic-nadal-face-new-look-roland-garros-road-blocks/spotlight/10/09/20/activists-say-drug-war-fight-not-over-despite-unhrc-letdown/sports/10/09/20/football-ibrahimovic-in-doubt-for-milan-derby-after-new-positive-virus-test