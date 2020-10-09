MULTIMEDIA

Topping up before the ride

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A teller manning a booth that sells load for Beep cards transacts with a customer on EDSA-Monumento on Friday. The distribution of free Beep cards began Friday after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board recently issued a memorandum ordering the free distribution of stored value cards for cashless transactions in public transport. This means that commuters will only need to pay for their fare.