MULTIMEDIA

Advocates kick off Climate Justice Walk to Tacloban

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A team of climate advocates from different organizations begin their 30-day solidarity walk from Rizal Park in Manila to Super Typhoon Yolanda’s Ground Zero in Tacloban City, Leyte on October 8, 2023. The Climate Justice Walk 2023 aims to commemorate the 10th anniversary of 'Yolanda' as a tribute to the thousands of lives lost, revisit local communities impacted by extreme weather, and renew calls for climate justice and reparations.