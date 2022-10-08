MULTIMEDIA

Protesters mark President Marcos' first 100 days

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man scavenges for items as members of various multi-sectoral groups march in protest to mark President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first 100 days in office along Recto Avenue in Manila on Saturday. The groups slammed the President’s alleged extravagant spending on parties and personal trips while people are still struggling to recover from natural calamities and economic crises.