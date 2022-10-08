Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2022 02:31 PM

Protesters mark President Marcos' first 100 days

A man scavenges for items as members of various multi-sectoral groups march in protest to mark President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first 100 days in office along Recto Avenue in Manila on Saturday. The groups slammed the President’s alleged extravagant spending on parties and personal trips while people are still struggling to recover from natural calamities and economic crises.

