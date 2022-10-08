Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters mark President Marcos' first 100 days George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2022 02:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man scavenges for items as members of various multi-sectoral groups march in protest to mark President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first 100 days in office along Recto Avenue in Manila on Saturday. The groups slammed the President’s alleged extravagant spending on parties and personal trips while people are still struggling to recover from natural calamities and economic crises. Mga magpoprotesta sa ika-100 araw ni Marcos sa Mendiola hinarang ng pulisya Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos Jr. first 100 days BBM 100 first days protest Mendiola /sports/10/08/22/lady-tamaraws-spoil-letrans-first-game-in-ssl/news/10/08/22/denr-inaugurates-wetland-park-in-southern-metro-manila/news/10/08/22/bagong-pasahe-di-umano-sinusundan-ng-ilang-commuter/sports/10/08/22/ncaa-mapua-outlasts-eac-for-first-win-of-season-98/news/10/08/22/police-to-percy-lapid-killer-surrender-while-theres-still-chance