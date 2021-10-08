Leni's choice is Kiko

MULTIMEDIA

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo chooses Kiko Pangilinan for running mate

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Senator Francis Pangilinan, accompanied by runningmate and presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, files his certificate of candidacy for vice president in the 2022 elections on October 8, 2021 at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. Pangilinan, 58, is president of the once-ruling Liberal Party chaired by Robredo.