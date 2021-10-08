Bato Dela Rosa files COC for president

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sen. Bato guns for top spot, joins presidential fray Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2021 07:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa talks to members of the media after filing a certificate of candidacy for president for Halalan 2022 at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Friday. Dela Rosa is running under the PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, and will have Sen. Bong Go as his running mate, both of whom enjoy years of close ties with President Rodrigo Duterte. Bato Dela Rosa is running for president under PDP-Laban wing backed by Duterte Read More: Halalan 2022 Halalan2022 elections COClt; certificate of candidacy Bato Dela Rosa Ronald Dela Rosa Comelec PDP-Laban /entertainment/10/08/21/halalan-2022-ilan-pang-celebrities-humabol-sa-coc-filing/entertainment/10/08/21/brenda-mage-enters-pbb-celebrity-edition/video/news/10/08/21/quarantine-para-sa-mga-bakunadong-biyahero-mas-maigsi-na/overseas/10/08/21/un-alarmed-by-myanmar-military-moves/sports/10/08/21/mma-sangiao-cites-pacquiaos-influence-on-team-lakay