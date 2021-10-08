Home  >  News

Sen. Bato guns for top spot, joins presidential fray

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2021 07:16 PM

Bato Dela Rosa files COC for president

Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa talks to members of the media after filing a certificate of candidacy for president for Halalan 2022 at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Friday. Dela Rosa is running under the PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, and will have Sen. Bong Go as his running mate, both of whom enjoy years of close ties with President Rodrigo Duterte. 

