Bato Dela Rosa files COC for president

Sen. Bato guns for top spot, joins presidential fray

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa talks to members of the media after filing a certificate of candidacy for president for Halalan 2022 at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Friday. Dela Rosa is running under the PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, and will have Sen. Bong Go as his running mate, both of whom enjoy years of close ties with President Rodrigo Duterte.