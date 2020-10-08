Home > News MULTIMEDIA Testing for COVID in Tondo's Pritil Market Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Oct 08 2020 06:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A healthcare worker seals a swab sample after testing vendors at the Pritil Public Market amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Health logged 144 new deaths due to the disease on Thursday, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 6,069. Philippines' coronavirus death toll tops 6,000; total infections at 331,869 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 health worker swab sample swab test Pritil market Tondo multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/08/20/formula-1-raikkonen-happy-to-swerve-wide-of-record-as-schumacher-joins-his-team/news/10/08/20/ilang-senador-naimbiyerna-kay-cayetano-reenacted-budget-kinatatakutan/sports/10/08/20/lebron-relishes-nba-finals-chess-match/news/10/08/20/pasig-ferry-balik-operasyon-matapos-pigilan-ng-water-hyacinth/entertainment/10/08/20/watch-bagong-umaga-teaser-confirms-its-also-coming-to-a2z