Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Testing for COVID in Tondo's Pritil Market

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Oct 08 2020 06:50 PM

Testing for COVID in Tondo's Pritil Market

A healthcare worker seals a swab sample after testing vendors at the Pritil Public Market amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Health logged 144 new deaths due to the disease on Thursday, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 6,069.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   health worker   swab sample   swab test   Pritil market   Tondo   multimedia   multimedia photos  