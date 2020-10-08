Home > News MULTIMEDIA No to nurses' demotion ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2020 11:36 AM | Updated as of Oct 08 2020 11:37 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) hold a protest outside the Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila on Thursday. The group of health workers from public and private hospitals urged the government to provide adequate protection and benefits for nurses in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: COVID-19 nurses Filipino Nurses United UP-PGH health workers better benefits multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/10/08/20/kidlat-tahimik-vows-to-finish-dream-movie-about-filipino-who-first-circumnavigated-the-world/news/10/08/20/meralco-pinakiusapang-huwag-mamutol-ng-kuryente-matapos-ang-oktubre/news/10/08/20/you-act-as-a-secretary-gordon-mistakenly-calls-go-secretary-in-budget-hearing/entertainment/10/08/20/mag-sorry-lang-okay-na-ako-daniel-padilla-recalls-viral-road-mishap-that-damaged-his-luxury-car/news/10/08/20/russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-for-covid-on-2nd-round-of-evaluation-by-ph-experts-dost