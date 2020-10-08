Home  >  News

No to nurses' demotion

Posted at Oct 08 2020 11:36 AM | Updated as of Oct 08 2020 11:37 AM

Members of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) hold a protest outside the Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila on Thursday. The group of health workers from public and private hospitals urged the government to provide adequate protection and benefits for nurses in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

