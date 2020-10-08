Home  >  News

Eric Baradat, AFP

What's the buzz?

A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA on Wednesday. Pence congratulated Harris for being the first woman of color to join on a major party presidential ticket during the first and only vice presidential debate for the November 3 US election. 

