Home > News MULTIMEDIA What's the buzz? Eric Baradat, AFP Posted at Oct 08 2020 02:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA on Wednesday. Pence congratulated Harris for being the first woman of color to join on a major party presidential ticket during the first and only vice presidential debate for the November 3 US election. Buzz off! Errant housefly on Pence's head photobombs VP debate Harris assails Trump virus response in high-stakes Pence debate Read More: US election VP Mike Pence Kamala Harris fly University of Utah Salt Lake City Mike Pence US elections Nov. 3 elections /sports/10/08/20/born-without-arms-pakistani-snooker-player-masters-the-game/news/10/08/20/majority-of-filipinos-find-it-risky-to-go-to-religious-services-markets-work-as-pandemic-persists-sws/sports/10/08/20/poc-calls-on-phisgoc-to-submit-sea-games-report-immediately/video/news/10/08/20/wala-sarado-kongreso-deputy-speaker-gonzales-on-possible-house-scenario-on-oct-14/sports/10/08/20/phoenix-suns-coach-believes-kai-sotto-can-start-ph-pipeline-to-nba