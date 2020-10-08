Home > News MULTIMEDIA Confusion over EDSA bus stops Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2020 02:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride to Manila and Monumento (in Caloocan City) on Thursday, after MMDA traffic enforcers stopped and instructed bus drivers headed to Montalban (in Rizal) and Fairview (in QC) to take a right turn on the National Printing Office road in QC. The MMDA urged bus drivers to cooperate and drop passengers on designated bus stops to avoid chokepoints along EDSA. Read More: EDSA commutes Metro Manila commuters commuting in Metro Manila bus stops MMDA EDSA bus rerouting multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/10/08/20/wala-sarado-kongreso-deputy-speaker-gonzales-on-possible-house-scenario-on-oct-14/sports/10/08/20/phoenix-suns-coach-believes-kai-sotto-can-start-ph-pipeline-to-nba/overseas/10/08/20/us-china-rivalry-is-the-quad-on-track-to-take-on-beijing/overseas/10/08/20/china-born-us-citizen-charged-over-alleged-theft-of-american-trade-secrets/business/10/08/20/cash-no-longer-king-in-italy-as-covid-helps-government-push-for-plastic