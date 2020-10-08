MULTIMEDIA

Confusion over EDSA bus stops

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride to Manila and Monumento (in Caloocan City) on Thursday, after MMDA traffic enforcers stopped and instructed bus drivers headed to Montalban (in Rizal) and Fairview (in QC) to take a right turn on the National Printing Office road in QC. The MMDA urged bus drivers to cooperate and drop passengers on designated bus stops to avoid chokepoints along EDSA.