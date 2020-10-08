Home > News MULTIMEDIA Blended learning with Taguig's Tele-Aral Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2020 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Teachers use computers and respond to calls as they facilitate online classes at the Tele-Aral Center at the Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano (SRCC) Memorial Science and Technology High School in Taguig City on Thursday. The Tele-Aral program launched on Oct. 2 is a distance learning system aimed to assist students with their online classes amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: COVID-19 education blended learning Taguig City Tele-aral Center multimedia multimedia photo /sports/10/08/20/ust-endorses-aldin-ayos-appeal-to-uaap/entertainment/10/08/20/thank-you-jesus-for-the-all-clear-maritoni-fernandez-reaches-20th-year-as-breast-cancer-survivor/sports/10/08/20/pba-la-tenorio-confident-that-japeth-aguilar-is-ready-to-play-for-ginebras-opening-game/business/10/08/20/bangko-sentral-to-lay-down-rules-for-digital-banks/overseas/10/08/20/giant-rice-crane-urges-south-koreans-to-cheer-up