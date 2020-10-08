MULTIMEDIA

Blended learning with Taguig's Tele-Aral

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Teachers use computers and respond to calls as they facilitate online classes at the Tele-Aral Center at the Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano (SRCC) Memorial Science and Technology High School in Taguig City on Thursday. The Tele-Aral program launched on Oct. 2 is a distance learning system aimed to assist students with their online classes amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.