Faith groups mark Feast of La Naval at People Power Monument

Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2023 12:46 PM

Faith groups mark Feast of La Naval

Faith groups from the Solidarity for Truth and Justice hold a mass in honor of the Feast of La Naval at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City on Saturday. The mass is also offered to seek justice and truth for the political persecution of former Senator Leila de Lima. 

