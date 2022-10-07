First joint exercise with American forces under Marcos

MULTIMEDIA

First joint exercise with American forces under President Marcos

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

An American soldier assists a Philippine marine as they conduct a chemical reconnaissance and surveillance exercise during "Kamandag, Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea,” a joint the US-Philippine military exercise in Zambales on Friday. The drills involved 1,900 US Marines and some 600 Filipino counterparts in mock amphibious assaults and special operations, the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, frowned on military exercises with American forces.