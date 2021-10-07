Home  >  News

VP Robredo declares 2022 presidential bid

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2021 12:06 PM

VP Robredo declares 2022 presidential bid

Vice President Maria Leonor 'Leni' Robredo greets supporters as she declares her bid for the 2022 presidential election at the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City on Thursday. 

