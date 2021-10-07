Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Prayers for Leni

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2021 06:03 PM

Prayers for Leni

Nuns gesture the “L’ sign as Vice President Leni Robredo announces her presidential bid for the 2022 national elections at the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila on Thursday. Robredo, who currently chairs the Liberal Party, registered as an independent candidate endorsed by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   COMELEC   Commission on Elections   presidential election   Leni Robredo   Leni Robredo supporters   2022 elections   Robredo  