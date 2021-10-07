MULTIMEDIA

Prayers for Leni

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Nuns gesture the “L’ sign as Vice President Leni Robredo announces her presidential bid for the 2022 national elections at the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila on Thursday. Robredo, who currently chairs the Liberal Party, registered as an independent candidate endorsed by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan.