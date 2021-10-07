Home > News MULTIMEDIA Prayers for Leni Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2021 06:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nuns gesture the “L’ sign as Vice President Leni Robredo announces her presidential bid for the 2022 national elections at the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila on Thursday. Robredo, who currently chairs the Liberal Party, registered as an independent candidate endorsed by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan. 'Fight is on': Groups call on Filipinos to unite behind Robredo's presidential bid Read More: Halalan 2022 COMELEC Commission on Elections presidential election Leni Robredo Leni Robredo supporters 2022 elections Robredo /business/10/07/21/maynilad-manila-water-walang-dagdag-singil-hanggang-dulo-ng-2022/news/10/07/21/some-fil-am-communities-in-california-laud-states-vaccine-mandate/overseas/10/07/21/south-korea-court-backs-transgender-soldier/classified-odd/10/07/21/wrong-number-squid-game-card-triggers-call-deluge/entertainment/10/07/21/angel-locsin-holds-thanksgiving-dinner-after-quarantine