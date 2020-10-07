Home > News MULTIMEDIA Youth groups urge SC to dismiss VP electoral protest Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2020 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Akbayan Citizen's Action Party and various youth groups file a letter at the Supreme Court in Manila on Wednesday, urging the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to decide and dismiss with finality the election protest of 2016 losing vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo. The SC, sitting as the PET, recently required the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to comment on pending issues related to the protest. SC requires Comelec, SolGen to comment on Marcos poll protest vs VP Robredo Read More: Supreme Court Presidential Electoral Tribunal Vice President Leni Robredo Bongbong Marcos Electoral protest VP electoral protest /entertainment/10/07/20/elisse-joson-ibinahagi-ang-natutunan-bilang-k-drama-fan/entertainment/10/07/20/panoorin-maricel-soriano-pinatikim-ng-sampal-si-jodi-sta-maria-sa-ang-sa-iyo-ay-akin/entertainment/10/07/20/rachelle-ann-go-shares-in-detail-how-she-first-met-her-husband/sports/10/07/20/watch-anthony-davis-clutch-triple-seals-lakers-game-4-win-in-nba-finals/overseas/10/07/20/t-rex-fossil-sells-for-record-breaking-318-million