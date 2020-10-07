MULTIMEDIA

Youth groups urge SC to dismiss VP electoral protest

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Akbayan Citizen's Action Party and various youth groups file a letter at the Supreme Court in Manila on Wednesday, urging the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to decide and dismiss with finality the election protest of 2016 losing vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo. The SC, sitting as the PET, recently required the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to comment on pending issues related to the protest.