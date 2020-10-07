MULTIMEDIA

Invasive water hyacinths choke Pasig River

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A tugboat navigates along Pasig River which is covered with water hyacinths in Manila on Wednesday. The proliferation of water hyacinths, which is attributed to high nutrient content of runoffs to Pasig River, caused the temporary suspension of the Pasig Ferry Service until further notice, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority.