MULTIMEDIA Invasive water hyacinths choke Pasig River Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2020 03:34 PM A tugboat navigates along Pasig River which is covered with water hyacinths in Manila on Wednesday. The proliferation of water hyacinths, which is attributed to high nutrient content of runoffs to Pasig River, caused the temporary suspension of the Pasig Ferry Service until further notice, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority. Pasig River napuno ng water hyacinth; ferry service suspendido