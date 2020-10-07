Home > News MULTIMEDIA Call for better transport system for workers amid COVID-19 pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2020 12:38 PM | Updated as of Oct 07 2020 12:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters prepare to take a ride from a rapid bus and e-jeepney transport terminal in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Employers Confederation of the Philippines urged the government to resume operations of all public transportation, citing difficulties of workers, particularly those working in small firms, to report to work due to limited transport options. Hindi rocket science’: Resume all public transport to ferry more workers, gov’t urged Read More: COVID-19 quarantine general community quaratine transport system punlic transportation Employers Confederation of the Philippines /spotlight/10/07/20/14-million-tons-of-microplastics-on-sea-floor-australian-study/overseas/10/07/20/chinas-experimental-covid-19-vaccine-appears-safe-study/overseas/10/07/20/stuck-at-white-house-trump-seeks-ways-to-recharge-re-election-bid/sports/10/07/20/watch-lakers-close-in-on-nba-title/sports/10/07/20/esports-mahinang-internet-di-hadlang-para-sa-ph-team-na-nanalo-sa-call-of-duty-mobile-regional-qualifiers