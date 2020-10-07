Home  >  News

Call for better transport system for workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2020 12:38 PM | Updated as of Oct 07 2020 12:39 PM

Commuters prepare to take a ride from a rapid bus and e-jeepney transport terminal in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Employers Confederation of the Philippines urged the government to resume operations of all public transportation, citing difficulties of workers, particularly those working in small firms, to report to work due to limited transport options.

