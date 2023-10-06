Home > News MULTIMEDIA Malolos RTC acquits Palparan Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2023 04:46 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2023 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An emotional Raymond Manalo exits the Malolos City Regional Trial Court in Bulacan after it acquitted retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. of the cases against him on Friday. Manalo and his twin brother Reynaldo filed kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries against Palparan and five other agents in 2008. Palparan will remain in jail after being convicted in 2018 of the abduction and serious illegal detention of college students Karen Impeno and Sherlyn Cadapan. Court acquits Palparan over kidnapping, torture of two farmers Fall of the 'Butcher': Reckoning comes for Palparan after 12 years Lawyer, kin of missing students slam Palparan's Bilibid interview Read More: Raymond Manalo Jovito Palparan Jr. The Butcher /business/10/06/23/no-rice-price-hikes-expected-until-early-2024-agri-dept/news/10/06/23/ncr-mayors-ok-moratorium-on-pass-through-fees/entertainment/10/06/23/zanjoe-on-remakes-i-like-adding-my-own-style/entertainment/10/06/23/julia-montes-says-kathryn-is-her-original-love-team/life/10/06/23/food-shorts-new-desserts-and-more