Malolos RTC acquits Palparan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

An emotional Raymond Manalo exits the Malolos City Regional Trial Court in Bulacan after it acquitted retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. of the cases against him on Friday. Manalo and his twin brother Reynaldo filed kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries against Palparan and five other agents in 2008.

Palparan will remain in jail after being convicted in 2018 of the abduction and serious illegal detention of college students Karen Impeno and Sherlyn Cadapan.