Marcos, Villar see bright future in agriculture

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 01:59 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the concurrent Agriculture Secretary, and Senator Cynthia Villar (center), the Senate Chairman on Agriculture and Food, tour the exhibits during the 27th Agrilink/Foodlink/Aqualink Trade Fairs at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Thursday. Marcos said he sees bright prospects in agriculture in partnership with the legislative and private sector. 

