MULTIMEDIA
Marcos, Villar see bright future in agriculture
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 06 2022 01:59 PM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the concurrent Agriculture Secretary, and Senator Cynthia Villar (center), the Senate Chairman on Agriculture and Food, tour the exhibits during the 27th Agrilink/Foodlink/Aqualink Trade Fairs at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Thursday. Marcos said he sees bright prospects in agriculture in partnership with the legislative and private sector.
- /entertainment/10/06/22/track-record-top-4-finalists-of-drag-race-ph
- /life/10/06/22/watch-ph-bet-sings-during-miss-globe-2022-talent-show
- /life/10/06/22/abs-cbn-brings-more-lifestyle-content-to-asia
- /business/10/06/22/ph-borrows-2-billion-from-foreign-lenders-via-bonds
- /overseas/10/06/22/gun-attack-in-mexico-leaves-at-least-18-dead