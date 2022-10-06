MULTIMEDIA

Marcos, Villar see bright future in agriculture

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the concurrent Agriculture Secretary, and Senator Cynthia Villar (center), the Senate Chairman on Agriculture and Food, tour the exhibits during the 27th Agrilink/Foodlink/Aqualink Trade Fairs at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Thursday. Marcos said he sees bright prospects in agriculture in partnership with the legislative and private sector.