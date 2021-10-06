Lacson-Sotto file COCs for Halalan 2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lacson-Sotto officially file COCs for Halalan 2022 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2021 01:17 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2021 01:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City Wednesday. Lacson is running under Partido Reporma while Sotto is running under the Nationalist People's Coalition. Read More: Halalan2022 COMELEC Commission on Elections filing of COC certificate of candidacy Sofitel tent Lacson Sotto Partido Reporma Nationalist People's Coalition /life/10/06/21/michael-cinco-brightens-runway-at-paris-fashion-week/entertainment/10/06/21/peliculals-audience-choice-films-set-free-online-screening/life/10/06/21/beatrice-gomez-shares-message-for-tracy-perez/entertainment/10/06/21/arci-munoz-receives-special-recognition-from-philippine-air-force/overseas/10/06/21/not-out-of-the-woods-in-battle-against-covid-who