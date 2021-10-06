Lacson-Sotto file COCs for Halalan 2022

Home  >  News

Lacson-Sotto officially file COCs for Halalan 2022

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 01:17 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2021 01:26 PM

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City Wednesday. Lacson is running under Partido Reporma while Sotto is running under the Nationalist People's Coalition. 

