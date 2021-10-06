Lacson-Sotto file COCs for Halalan 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson-Sotto officially file COCs for Halalan 2022

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City Wednesday. Lacson is running under Partido Reporma while Sotto is running under the Nationalist People's Coalition.