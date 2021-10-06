Home > News MULTIMEDIA Campaigning for Bongbong Marcos Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2021 01:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters wait outside the Philippine International Convention Center for former senator Bongbong Marcos as he files his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Marcos, who initially planned to run with President Duterte as his vice presidential candidate has yet to announce his running mate for the 2022 elections. Read More: Halalan2022 COMELEC Commission on Elections filing of COC certificate of candidacy Sofitel tent Bongbong Marcos BBM supporters Marcos loyalists /news/10/06/21/ex-pharmally-officer-to-stay-under-house-custody-for-up-to-60-days/sports/10/06/21/adiwang-on-pacio-fight-well-cross-that-bridge-once-were-there/classified-odd/10/06/21/psychic-na-bigong-magtanggal-ng-sumpa-kinasuhan/life/10/06/21/abs-cbn-reporter-rose-eclarinal-joins-fpa-london/news/10/06/21/deped-hit-over-slow-vaccination-of-teachers