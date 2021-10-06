Home  >  News

Campaigning for Bongbong Marcos

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 01:56 PM

Supporters wait outside the Philippine International Convention Center for former senator Bongbong Marcos as he files his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Marcos, who initially planned to run with President Duterte as his vice presidential candidate has yet to announce his running mate for the 2022 elections.

