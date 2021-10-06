BBM joins Halalan 2022 presidential race

MULTIMEDIA

Bongbong Marcos throws hat in the ring for Halalan 2022 presidential race

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., namesake son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks to the media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential elections at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Marcos, who has yet to name a running mate, previously said he would seek the top government job to bring back "unifying leadership" as the country faced the COVID-19 crisis.