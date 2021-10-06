BBM joins Halalan 2022 presidential race

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bongbong Marcos throws hat in the ring for Halalan 2022 presidential race Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2021 04:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., namesake son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks to the media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential elections at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Marcos, who has yet to name a running mate, previously said he would seek the top government job to bring back "unifying leadership" as the country faced the COVID-19 crisis. Bongbong Marcos files candidacy for president; bares plan of 'adopting' Duterte for vice president Read More: Halalan 2022 #Halalan 2022 Bongbong Marcos BBM Ferdinand Marcos Jr COC filing of COC Comelec /life/10/06/21/iconic-sf-theatre-gets-first-fil-am-artistic-director/entertainment/10/06/21/bts-campaign-with-unicef-raises-36-million/entertainment/10/06/21/mura-na-diagnose-na-may-pneumonia/news/10/06/21/mag-inang-mayor-at-vice-mayor-sa-las-pias-tatakbo-muli-sa-2022/news/10/06/21/cemetery-in-davao-del-norte-town-full-due-to-covid-19