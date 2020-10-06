MULTIMEDIA

Pritil Market vendors in Tondo and front liners get free COVID-19 tests

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vendors and workers line up to get free swab tests for COVID-19 at the Pritil Public Market in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. The city government of Manila provided free targeted mass testing in order to secure the safety of workers from various sectors such as hotels, restaurants, malls, transport, and public markets. The result of the tests will be available within 24-48 hours and will be turned over through email or through their respective associations, according to the city health department.