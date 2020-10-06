MULTIMEDIA

Learning the basics

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Filipino students and siblings Shaina and Yuki Ugal do school work for an online class in their shanty, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. The education department reported a drop in enrollees by 3 million students for the SY 2020-2021 compared to the previous schoolyear.