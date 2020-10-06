MULTIMEDIA

Breaking barriers for better connection

ABS-CBN News

Grade 7 student CJ Almojuelo, from President Corazon C. Aquino High School, tries to find a stable connection in Baseco, Manila on Tuesday. The first day of class went smoothly according to the education department after monitoring no major difficulties aside from complaints of unreliable internet connection from both teachers and students around the country.