Breaking barriers for better connection ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2020 12:30 PM Grade 7 student CJ Almojuelo, from President Corazon C. Aquino High School, tries to find a stable connection in Baseco, Manila on Tuesday. The first day of class went smoothly according to the education department after monitoring no major difficulties aside from complaints of unreliable internet connection from both teachers and students around the country. DepEd says first day of classes a success, no major difficulties experienced Read More: COVID-quarantine online learning blended learning Baseco multimedia multimedia photo