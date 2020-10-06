MULTIMEDIA

125,000 free Beep cards for EDSA Busway commuters

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters queue to take their respective ride at the EDSA busway- Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on Tuesday. The transportation department announced on October 5 an agreement with AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) to provide 125,000 free Beep cards as part of the government’s push for cashless, automatic fare collection scheme in public transportation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.