Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mourning the victims of deadly Bajo de Masinloc collision Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 07:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Friends and loved ones mourn during the wake of 47-year old Dexter Laudencia at the Golden Star Funeral Home in Subic, Zambales on Thursday. Meijio is one of three Filipino fishermen killed when their boat FFB Dearyn was struck by a foreign vessel believed to be the Marshall Islands-flagged Pacific Anna off Bajo de Masinloc. Chinese vessel did not ram Filipino fishing boat: PCG Coast Guard official laments 'lack of coordination' after deadly sea collision Read More: Bajo de Masinloc collision FFB Dearyn Pacific Anna Scarborough ramming incident Filipino fishermen killed Filipino fishermen wake /video/entertainment/10/05/23/shaina-magdayao-dazzles-in-red-at-busan-film-fest/video/business/10/05/23/price-ceiling-sa-bigas-epektibo-nga-ba/news/10/05/23/dmw-team-going-to-italy-to-probe-alleged-illegal-recruitment-of-pinoys/news/10/05/23/villar-wants-ph-to-have-own-defense-industry/video/entertainment/10/05/23/chismoso-in-action-vice-ganda-spoofs-vhongs-cia-moment