Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Mourning the victims of deadly Bajo de Masinloc collision

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2023 07:34 PM

Mourning the victims of deadly Bajo de Masinloc collision

Friends and loved ones mourn during the wake of 47-year old Dexter Laudencia at the Golden Star Funeral Home in Subic, Zambales on Thursday. Meijio is one of three Filipino fishermen killed when their boat FFB Dearyn was struck by a foreign vessel believed to be the Marshall Islands-flagged Pacific Anna off Bajo de Masinloc. 

Read More:  Bajo de Masinloc collision   FFB Dearyn   Pacific Anna   Scarborough ramming incident   Filipino fishermen killed   Filipino fishermen wake  