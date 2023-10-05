Educators call for better pay, equipment

MULTIMEDIA
Educators mark World Teachers' Day with unity march
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2023 05:15 PM
Hundreds of teachers from various schools brave the rain as they hold a unity march towards Mendiola, Manila to mark World Teachers' Day on Thursday. The group is calling for an increase in salary, the release of internet allowance, and better equipment while denouncing the confidential funds of the Department of Education headed by its secretary, Vice President Sara Duterte.
