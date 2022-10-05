Flowers for Teacher

Home  >  News

Technology and Livelihood Education teacher Rowena Bobier receives flowers from her grade 10 students at Manuel Araullo High School in Manila during the celebration of World Teachers' Day on Wednesday. World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 through a proclamation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1994 to highlight the role and contribution of teachers to the society.

