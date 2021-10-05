Waiting for candidates

Home > News MULTIMEDIA COC filing for Halalan 2022 continues Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2021 05:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Policemen form a barricade while supporters of Halalan 2022 hopefuls wait for candidates outside the Sofitel Harbour Tent in Pasay City to file their certificates of candidacy with the Commission on Elections on Tuesday. The filing of COCs for the May 2022 national and local elections will only be up to Oct. 8, while political parties’ substitutions of candidates will be allowed until Nov. 15. Doubting Duterte retirement? Wait for COC, substitution deadlines, says spox Bongbong Marcos declares 2022 run for president Read More: Halalan 2022 #Halalan 2022 COC Commission on Elections COMELEC /entertainment/10/05/21/ellen-derek-ipinasilip-ang-pamamanhikan-sa-siargao/entertainment/10/05/21/k-pop-aespa-youngjae-more-release-new-music/sports/10/05/21/nba-steph-curry-happy-wiggins-now-vaccinated/overseas/10/05/21/russian-actors-to-attempt-first-movie-in-space/news/10/05/21/sen-ralph-recto-tatakbo-bilang-kongresista-sa-lipa