Waiting for candidates

COC filing for Halalan 2022 continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Policemen form a barricade while supporters of Halalan 2022 hopefuls wait for candidates outside the Sofitel Harbour Tent in Pasay City to file their certificates of candidacy with the Commission on Elections on Tuesday. The filing of COCs for the May 2022 national and local elections will only be up to Oct. 8, while political parties’ substitutions of candidates will be allowed until Nov. 15.