MULTIMEDIA

Message of appreciation on National Teachers' Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 11:01 AM

A school administrator and teachers read greetings and well wishes from their students through their mobile phones as they gather at the Mataas Na Paaralang Neptali Gonzales in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. National Teachers' Day is celebrated annually every 5th day of October by virtue of Republic Act No. 10743 passed in January 2016.