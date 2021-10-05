MULTIMEDIA

Message of appreciation on National Teachers’ Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A school administrator and teachers read greetings and well wishes from their students through their mobile phones as they gather at the Mataas Na Paaralang Neptali Gonzales in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. National Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually every 5th day of October by virtue of Republic Act No. 10743 passed in January 2016.