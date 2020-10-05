MULTIMEDIA

Sharing study space as distance learning begins

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

College freshman Concepcion Relloma (left) shares a study space with her cousins as they attend their first online class inside their home in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The education department opened the school year for public schools using blended learning modes as the country remains under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.