MULTIMEDIA Sharing study space as distance learning begins Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2020 02:22 PM College freshman Concepcion Relloma (left) shares a study space with her cousins as they attend their first online class inside their home in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The education department opened the school year for public schools using blended learning modes as the country remains under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public school learners resume studies through distance learning DepEd eases parents' worries about having to teach their kids while on distance learning